Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > This Matzo Brei Leans Savory

This Matzo Brei Leans Savory

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Skip the maple syrup, but don’t forget the golden fried onions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wine_lovers_box

wine_Lovers_Box This Matzo Brei Leans Savory #foodie https://t.co/NErOu8WlpH 2 minutes ago

winetastingcom

WineTasting.com This Matzo Brei Leans Savory https://t.co/DpOXsFEHpD https://t.co/fF3zljBRJ3 8 minutes ago

TopShelfDirect

Top Shelf Direct This Matzo Brei Leans Savory https://t.co/YZz4rNo4Ym https://t.co/1aeWt5KU2H 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.