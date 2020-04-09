This Matzo Brei Leans Savory Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Skip the maple syrup, but don’t forget the golden fried onions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this wine_Lovers_Box This Matzo Brei Leans Savory #foodie https://t.co/NErOu8WlpH 2 minutes ago WineTasting.com This Matzo Brei Leans Savory https://t.co/DpOXsFEHpD https://t.co/fF3zljBRJ3 8 minutes ago Top Shelf Direct This Matzo Brei Leans Savory https://t.co/YZz4rNo4Ym https://t.co/1aeWt5KU2H 8 minutes ago