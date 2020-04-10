Covid 19 coronavirus: Paleo Pete Evans' $15k virus device mocked Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Celebrity chef Pete Evans wants Australians to know that all they need to fight the deadly coronavirus is a $15,000 frequency machine that uses "harmonies … found in nature".The controversial television cooking show judge, who recently... Celebrity chef Pete Evans wants Australians to know that all they need to fight the deadly coronavirus is a $15,000 frequency machine that uses "harmonies … found in nature".The controversial television cooking show judge, who recently... 👓 View full article

