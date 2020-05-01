Global  

The Latest: Protesters demand end to Delaware restrictions

SeattlePI.com Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Delaware is latest state with anti-lockdown protest.

— Trump says he hopes U.S. deaths stay below “horrible number” of 100,000.

— South Carolina to lift stay-at-home order on Monday.

— New Mexico governor seals off roads in bid to contain outbreak in city of Gallup.

___

DOVER, Del. — Protesters gathered outside Delaware’s statehouse on Friday demanding that Democratic Gov. John Carney lift restrictions he has imposed on individuals and businesses in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 400 people defied Carney’s prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people and mandates requiring social distancing and the wearing of face coverings in public. The rally was preceded by a noisy, flag-waving parade of vehicles slowly circling the capitol and Legislative Mall.

“It’s going to let him know that we’re not happy, at the very least,” said Bill Hinds of Newark. “There’s a lot of people being hurt by this lockdown. Losing their jobs, losing their businesses. ... This is a life-changing event for everybody in Delaware.”

Carney said he understands people are getting frustrated, but he seemed unswayed by the protests.

“Everybody has the right to express their opinion and folks are doing that,” he said. “I guess I would have hoped that the protesters were more here to express their appreciation for what we’re doing and their support for what we’re doing. But obviously we hear and understand their opposition and their eagerness to get back to work.”

___

OLYMPIA, Wash. —...
