The Latest: Cuomo gets tested for coronavirus on live TV

Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





TOP OF THE HOUR:



— Cuomo gets tested for coronavirus on live TV.



— Navarro: CDC ‘let the country down’ in early response.



— Number of people in Italy who died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours sank to 145.



— Last coffin passes through temporary morgue in Barcelona garage.



— Colorado governor envisions schools open, but with major changes.



— Health secretary won't criticize local leaders over crowded bars, boardwalks.



— Malls reopen in Thailand as virus recedes.



___



NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo got tested for coronavirus on live TV Sunday as he announced all people in the state experiencing flu-like symptoms are now eligible for tests.



Any New Yorkers experiencing flu-like symptoms or those who will be returning to work as part of phased reopenings across the state can now get tested, Cuomo said.



The state is expanding eligibility as it deals with a surplus of testing capacity. Cuomo said drive-thru and walk-in testing sites are performing about one-third of the 15,000 tests they’re capable of each day.



In all, the state is testing about 40,000 people per day.



An agreement with CVS will allow samples to be collected at more than 60 pharmacies across the state, Cuomo said. Testing in New York City is being expanded to 123 CityMD walk-in clinics.



New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also made an urgent appeal Sunday for blood donations, saying coronavirus-related blood drive cancellations have led supplies to dwindle to about two days’ worth, which could mean postponing... The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.TOP OF THE HOUR:— Cuomo gets tested for coronavirus on live TV.— Navarro: CDC ‘let the country down’ in early response.— Number of people in Italy who died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours sank to 145.— Last coffin passes through temporary morgue in Barcelona garage.— Colorado governor envisions schools open, but with major changes.— Health secretary won't criticize local leaders over crowded bars, boardwalks.— Malls reopen in Thailand as virus recedes.___NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo got tested for coronavirus on live TV Sunday as he announced all people in the state experiencing flu-like symptoms are now eligible for tests.Any New Yorkers experiencing flu-like symptoms or those who will be returning to work as part of phased reopenings across the state can now get tested, Cuomo said.The state is expanding eligibility as it deals with a surplus of testing capacity. Cuomo said drive-thru and walk-in testing sites are performing about one-third of the 15,000 tests they’re capable of each day.In all, the state is testing about 40,000 people per day.An agreement with CVS will allow samples to be collected at more than 60 pharmacies across the state, Cuomo said. Testing in New York City is being expanded to 123 CityMD walk-in clinics.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also made an urgent appeal Sunday for blood donations, saying coronavirus-related blood drive cancellations have led supplies to dwindle to about two days’ worth, which could mean postponing... 👓 View full article

