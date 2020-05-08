Global  

Prince William and Kate Middleton play virtual bingo with care home residents

Independent Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Royal couple even used 'bingo lingo' such as 'Six and two, tickety-boo'
Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Play Virtual Bingo

Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Play Virtual Bingo 02:15

 Prince William and Kate Middleton joined the staff and residents of the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, Wales via video for a healthcare chat. The Duke and Duchess also took a turn as guest bingo callers for one of the home's bingo games.

William and Kate’s ‘bingo lingo’ not up to scratch, say players [Video]

William and Kate’s ‘bingo lingo’ not up to scratch, say players

Mandatory credit: Kensington Palace The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s attempt at being bingo callers during a virtual care home visit left something to be desired, according to residents and staff...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
William and Kate left giggling as veterans share wartime stories [Video]

William and Kate left giggling as veterans share wartime stories

Residents of an East Sussex care home regaled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with stories from VE Day during a video call. Kate also revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been asked by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Prince William and Kate Middleton Surprise Nursing Home Residents During Virtual Bingo

During this game of bingo, everyone is a winner. Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to check in with a few nursing home residents and...
E! Online

Bingo! Will & Kate call the numbers in Zoom game with nursing home residents in Wales

Prince William and Duchess Kate can add bingo number callers to their skill repertoire after a game via video with a Wales nursing home.
USATODAY.com

