Prince William and Kate Middleton play virtual bingo with care home residents

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined the staff and residents of the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, Wales via video for a healthcare chat. The Duke and Duchess also took a turn as guest bingo callers for one of the home's bingo games.
Mandatory credit: Kensington Palace The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s attempt at being bingo callers during a virtual care home visit left something to be desired, according to residents and staff...
Residents of an East Sussex care home regaled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with stories from VE Day during a video call. Kate also revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been asked by..
