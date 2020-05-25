Global  

Gucci, Saint Laurent seek radical redo of fashion calendars

New Zealand Herald Monday, 25 May 2020
Gucci, Saint Laurent seek radical redo of fashion calendarsGucci and Saint Laurent are two of the highest-profile luxury fashion houses to announce they will leave the fashion calendar behind, with its relentless four-times-a-year rhythm, shuttling cadres of fashionistas between global capitals...
