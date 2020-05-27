Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )





The proposals will now be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.



The plan calls for SeaWorld to open to the public on June 11. Disney plans a tiered reopening, with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. Last week, Universal Orlando presented its plan to reopen on June 5. That plan also has been approved by the Orlando task force, which sent its recommendation to the governor.



“We are developing a series of ‘know before you go' communication vehicles and our objective is to reinforce our health and safety messages to guests before they arrive on our property so they are aware and prepared for the new environment,” Disney's senior vice president of operations, Jim McPhee told the task force.



He also said the parks would open with limited capacity, but he didn't specify the number of guests who would be allowed in initially.



Disney World also plans smaller, soft openings prior to July 11, but no specifics were provided.



SeaWorld is planning an employee appreciation event on June 10 before opening to the public the next day, said Interim CEO Marc Swanson.



When Disney Springs, a complex of restaurants and shops near Disney World, reopened, the company formed “social distancing squads," which McPhee said have been popular with guests.



He said they are “a dedicated team of highly energetic and informative cast members who are committed to engaging and inspiring our guests to follow the appropriate guidelines."



Both parks said they will require guests and... FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld and Walt Disney World will reopen in Orlando, Florida, in June and July after months of inactivity because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to plans a city task force approved Wednesday.The proposals will now be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.The plan calls for SeaWorld to open to the public on June 11. Disney plans a tiered reopening, with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. Last week, Universal Orlando presented its plan to reopen on June 5. That plan also has been approved by the Orlando task force, which sent its recommendation to the governor.“We are developing a series of ‘know before you go' communication vehicles and our objective is to reinforce our health and safety messages to guests before they arrive on our property so they are aware and prepared for the new environment,” Disney's senior vice president of operations, Jim McPhee told the task force.He also said the parks would open with limited capacity, but he didn't specify the number of guests who would be allowed in initially.Disney World also plans smaller, soft openings prior to July 11, but no specifics were provided.SeaWorld is planning an employee appreciation event on June 10 before opening to the public the next day, said Interim CEO Marc Swanson.When Disney Springs, a complex of restaurants and shops near Disney World, reopened, the company formed “social distancing squads," which McPhee said have been popular with guests.He said they are “a dedicated team of highly energetic and informative cast members who are committed to engaging and inspiring our guests to follow the appropriate guidelines."Both parks said they will require guests and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 35 minutes ago Disney Takes Step Towards Reopening 00:32 Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando will present their proposals for phased reopenings before an Orange County task force on Wednesday, said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. If Demings signs off on them, the plans will be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for approval. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former Southwest Florida bait dog to be featured on Disney+



A local hero dog is making her Disney+ debut this week. Abigail is a former bait dog who captured the hearts of Southwest Florida and the world when she was rescued in 2016. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 03:35 Published 7 hours ago NBA in talks with Disney to restart season at sports complex in Florida



NBA in talks with Disney about restarting its suspended season at Disney World in Florida in late July Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:05 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen Officials from SeaWorld and Disney World say they hope to open their theme parks in Orlando, Florida, in June and July

Newsday 24 minutes ago



Walt Disney World Presenting Plans For Reopening Theme Parks Don't cancel your trip to Disney World just yet. Walt Disney World is presenting its plans for reopening after being shutdown along with Florida's other theme...

cbs4.com 6 hours ago





Tweets about this