Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yorkshire Tea and PG Tips express 'solidaritea' with Black Lives Matter movement

Independent Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
'Please don't buy our tea again,' Yorkshire Tea tweets in response to customer
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

#Solidaritea: PG Tips and Yorkshire Tea show support for Black Lives Matter

British tea firms Yorkshire Tea and PG Tips have backed Black Lives Matter, urging those who oppose the anti-racism campaign not to buy their products.
Belfast Telegraph

Yorkshire Tea and PG Tips back Black Lives Matter - urging those who don't to avoid their products


Telegraph.co.uk


Tweets about this