Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney has TV show axed over white privilege row
Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney has TV show axed over white privilege row
Friday, 12 June 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Canadian stylist has also been fired from a fashion role
Related news from verified sources
Jessica Mulroney Reacts to TV Show Firing After Being Accused of 'White Privilege' by Sasha Exeter
The good friend of Meghan Markle issues a public apology after the lifestyle influencer called her out for threatening her following their disagreement over the...
AceShowbiz
7 hours ago
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney apologizes after Sasha Exeter calls her out on her 'white privilege'
Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney has issued an apology.
FOXNews.com
5 hours ago
Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney Faces Backlash for Argument with Influencer Sasha Exeter, CTV Pulls Her Show
Jessica Mulroney, who is a Canadian fashion stylist and the longtime best friend of Meghan Markle, is facing backlash after influencer and entrepreneur Sasha...
Just Jared
11 hours ago
