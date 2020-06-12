Global  

Bell Media pulls Jessica Mulroney series after dispute with influencer

CBC.ca Friday, 12 June 2020
Bell Media pulled Jessica Mulroney's reality series I Do, Redo off the air Thursday after the celebrity stylist was accused of threatening the career of Toronto lifestyle influencer Sasha Exeter, who is Black, during the anti-Black racism movement.
