Australia 'disheartened' by death sentence in China

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia on Sunday described as “deeply disheartening” a death sentence China imposed on an Australian man accused of drug smuggling, and the trade minister said it shouldn’t be linked to ongoing friction over trade and the pandemic.

Cam Gillespie was arrested in 2013 at Baiyun Airport in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on charges of attempting to board an international flight with more than 7.5 kilograms (16.5 pounds) of methamphetamine in his check-in luggage.

The Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court on Saturday announced Gillespie had been sentenced to death and ordered the confiscation of all of his personal property.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was “deeply saddened to hear of the verdict."

“Australia opposes the death penalty, in all circumstances for all people,” it said. “We support the universal abolition of the death penalty and are committed to pursuing this goal through all the avenues available to us.”

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham called the sentence “distressing” but said it shouldn’t necessarily be linked to disputes between China and Australia.

“This is very distressing for Mr. Gillespie and his loved ones and our government will continue to provided consular assistance,” Birmingham told Sky News Sunday.

“This is a reminder to all Australians ... that Australian laws don’t apply overseas, that other countries have much harsher penalties, particularly in relation to matters such as drug trafficking.”

Australia has led calls for an inquiry into China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

In response China, Australia’s largest trading partner, has imposed some new restrictions on Australian exports and issued travel warnings to Chinese students...
