Harry Connick Jr. honors workers during pandemic road trip Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )





With the help of his daughter, Georgia Connick, who is a filmmaker, and a bunch of GoPro cameras, he embarked on a pandemic road trip to meet essential workers around the country who were risking their lives during the pandemic.



“United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes,” a TV special that airs on CBS on Sunday at 8pm ET/PT, highlights the everyday heroes along his journey to New Orleans, with help from Connick’s celebrity pals including Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Sandra Bullock and Renee Zellweger. The show also features musical performances from Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Branford and Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Irma Thomas and more.



“I just want to reach out and meet some of these folks, sanitation workers or elementary school teachers or people that are working at food banks,” said Harry Connick. “These are the people that are keeping the supply chain going and keeping our lives going.”



Over the course of about 12 days, Georgia Connick filmed her father on handheld cameras or GoPros as he drove a recreational vehicle to learn about how the new



“Watching these people do their everyday jobs, not necessarily thinking they’re heroes, but everyone else thinking they are heroes, is very incredible,” said Georgia Connick.



They started their trip at a hospital in the Queens borough of New York City, where Connick’s sister, an Army Reserve colonel and psychiatrist, helped with the Pentagon’s response to the pandemic.



