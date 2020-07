LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her daytime TV talk show amid an internal company investigation of complaints of a difficult and...

Ellen DeGeneres staff are ‘loving’ the show’s alleged ‘toxic and racist’ workplace culture being exposed Ellen DeGeneres is not as nice as you think. At least that’s what countless of her former and current employees are claiming amid reports of a “toxic”...

PinkNews 1 week ago