Rick Podgers Ellen DeGeneres called out by Brad Garrett over toxic workplace claims: 'Common knowledge' https://t.co/BKrtMFAeof… https://t.co/1j0d41Evxr 24 seconds ago

Mike Wilke Ellen DeGeneres called out by Brad Garrett over toxic workplace claims: 'Common knowledge' https://t.co/j9ro7cE8J8 2 minutes ago

David She’s just another typical lib, do as I say not as I do..... Ellen DeGeneres called out by Brad Garrett over to… https://t.co/JCKvwOdUVL 5 minutes ago

Frank J Miles Ellen DeGeneres called out by Brad Garrett over toxic workplace claims: 'Common knowledge' https://t.co/QZASmQiZfD #FoxNews 10 minutes ago

Layla Ellen DeGeneres called out by Brad Garrett over toxic workplace claims: 'Common knowledge' | https://t.co/Y57x3Sojgc 16 minutes ago

Victor Ellen DeGeneres called out by Brad Garrett over toxic workplace claims: 'Common knowledge' https://t.co/x9H86UDxy2 18 minutes ago