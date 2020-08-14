Beirut's cultural community damaged by explosion
Friday, 14 August 2020 (
8 minutes ago) Beirut's Sursock Art Museum survived 15 years of war, but not the blast. Historic buildings are at risk of collapse — along with the city's arts scene.
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
2 days ago
Recorded on August 5, one day after the deadly blasts in Beirut, Lebanon this heartwarming clip shows the citizens of the badly damaged city coming together to help each other amid the carnage and rubble.
"People help each other the day after the explosion, helping each other, charities," said...
Beirut resident shows community coming together after deadly blast rocked city 02:02
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Rebuilding Lebanon
After seeing the devastation that hit Beirut in early August, Dani Abboud knew they needed to do something to help their country rebuild."I still have family there and thinking about them having to..
Credit: Localish Duration: 02:15 Published 16 hours ago
Born in the blast: The miracle of baby George
The St. George Hospital where baby George was born lies less than a mile from Beirut port. His mother Emmanuelle gave birth during the explosion and his father Edmond caught the moment on camera...
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:37 Published 20 hours ago
Tweets about this