Beirut's cultural community damaged by explosion

Video Credit: Newsflare - Published 2 days ago Beirut resident shows community coming together after deadly blast rocked city 02:02 Recorded on August 5, one day after the deadly blasts in Beirut, Lebanon this heartwarming clip shows the citizens of the badly damaged city coming together to help each other amid the carnage and rubble. "People help each other the day after the explosion, helping each other, charities," said...