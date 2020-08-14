Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beirut's cultural community damaged by explosion

Deutsche Welle Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Beirut's Sursock Art Museum survived 15 years of war, but not the blast. Historic buildings are at risk of collapse ⁠— along with the city's arts scene.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Beirut resident shows community coming together after deadly blast rocked city

Beirut resident shows community coming together after deadly blast rocked city 02:02

 Recorded on August 5, one day after the deadly blasts in Beirut, Lebanon this heartwarming clip shows the citizens of the badly damaged city coming together to help each other amid the carnage and rubble. "People help each other the day after the explosion, helping each other, charities," said...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rebuilding Lebanon [Video]

Rebuilding Lebanon

After seeing the devastation that hit Beirut in early August, Dani Abboud knew they needed to do something to help their country rebuild."I still have family there and thinking about them having to..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:15Published
Born in the blast: The miracle of baby George [Video]

Born in the blast: The miracle of baby George

The St. George Hospital where baby George was born lies less than a mile from Beirut port. His mother Emmanuelle gave birth during the explosion and his father Edmond caught the moment on camera...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:37Published
Names of Beirut explosion victims read at vigil marking one week since blast [Video]

Names of Beirut explosion victims read at vigil marking one week since blast

The names of the victims of the Beirut explosion were read during a vigil at the city's port on Tuesday (August 11). Hundreds had gathered for the event.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:03Published

Tweets about this

Muralista

Dom Ramos 🕷 RT @UNESCO: .@UNESCO rallies international community to coordinate emergency and longer-term measures to safeguard the Beirut's severely da… 47 minutes ago

TUCC_Official

TUCC RT UNESCO: .UNESCO rallies international community to coordinate emergency and longer-term measures to safeguard th… https://t.co/eLgwdQvxKe 3 hours ago

TUCIOfficial

TUCI #RT @UN: RT @UNESCO: .@UNESCO rallies international community to coordinate emergency and longer-term measures to s… https://t.co/lhCDEFWoTy 4 hours ago

FoundationVeer

Veer Foundation #RT @UN: RT @UNESCO: .@UNESCO rallies international community to coordinate emergency and longer-term measures to s… https://t.co/EJO7fdNEdZ 4 hours ago

HooperUK

James Hooper RT @GlobalHeritage: Together with the international heritage community, we stand behind the Statement of solidarity with Lebanon and suppor… 4 hours ago

JanetScottorg

Janet Scott RT @MuseeLouvre: Together with the international heritage community, we stand behind the Statement of solidarity with Lebanon and support t… 7 hours ago