Led Zeppelin emerges victor in Stairway to Heaven plagiarism case Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

British rock band Led Zeppelin on Monday effectively won a long-running legal battle over claims it stole the opening guitar riff from its signature 1971 song Stairway to Heaven. 👓 View full article

