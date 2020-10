Legendary Iranian composer, opposition beacon Mohammed Reza Shajarian dies at 80 Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, whose distinctive voice quavered to traditional Persian music on state radio for years before supporting protesters following Iran's contested 2009 election, has died at age 80 after a lengthy battle with cancer. 👓 View full article

