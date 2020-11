Cruise Industry Cancels Sailings Through End Of Year, Despite New CDC Safety Guidelines



US cruise lines will not restart operations before the end of the year despite new safety guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:42 Published 1 day ago

CDC lifts no-sail order on cruises



The CDC has lifted its no-sail order on cruiseships, but it will still be a while before passengers disembark in San Diego. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:49 Published 5 days ago