Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies at 85: agent

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Dave Prowse, the former bodybuilder, who was best known for playing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. "May the force be with him, always," said his agent Thomas Bowington.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse has died, aged 85

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse has died, aged 85 The Bristol actor was also known for playing the Green Cross Code Man
Wales Online

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse has died aged 85 after short illness

 The Star Wars acting legend, born in Bristol, played the villain in the original trilogy though the character was voiced by James Earl Jones
Upworthy

Dave Prowse: Darth Vader actor dies aged 85

 The former bodybuilder was also given an MBE for his long-running role as the Green Cross Code Man.
BBC News