Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies at 85: agent

Related news from verified sources Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse has died, aged 85 The Bristol actor was also known for playing the Green Cross Code Man

Wales Online 1 hour ago



Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse has died aged 85 after short illness The Star Wars acting legend, born in Bristol, played the villain in the original trilogy though the character was voiced by James Earl Jones

Upworthy 2 hours ago



Dave Prowse: Darth Vader actor dies aged 85 The former bodybuilder was also given an MBE for his long-running role as the Green Cross Code Man.

BBC News 3 hours ago



