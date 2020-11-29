Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies at 85: agent
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Dave Prowse, the former bodybuilder, who was best known for playing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. "May the force be with him, always," said his agent Thomas Bowington.
