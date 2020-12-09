Global  
 

Al Michaels voted Frick winner for baseball’s Hall of Fame.

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Former ABC baseball commentator Al Michaels has been voted the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence by baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Michaels, 76, will be honored during the Hall of Fame induction weekend in July.

Michaels became lead broadcaster on ABC’s “Monday Night Baseball” telecasts in 1983. He was in the booth when an earthquake struck at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park in 1989.

Michaels also worked games for the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
