Prince William 'will be unhappy' with Prince Harry over Archewell website, expert says

Prince William 'will be unhappy' with Prince Harry over Archewell website, expert says

New Zealand Herald

Published

A royal expert says Prince William "will be unhappy" about Prince Harry's use of their mother's legacy on the new Archewell website.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled the Archewell site on New Year's Eve, with details on their...

Full Article