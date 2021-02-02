The Latest: WHO experts visit animal disease center in Wuhan

WUHAN, China — The World Health Organization experts have visited an animal disease center in the Chinese city of Wuhan as part of their investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.



A team member says they met with staff in charge of the health of livestock in Hubei province, toured laboratories and had an “in-depth” discussion with questions and answers.



Meanwhile, WHO officials in Geneva were pushing back against suggestions the team was not getting enough access or data. The officials said the agency was continuing to ask for more data. They also said the team planned to visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology, considered among the major sources of information about the origins of the coronavirus.



__



THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



In January, the U.S. endured its deadliest month yet in the pandemic, but some hopeful signs are emerging. President Joe Biden meets Republican lawmakers but says he's not interested in trimming his massive COVID-19 relief bill because Americans need the help. Japan extends a state of emergency amid uncertainty over vaccine supplies and the hosting of the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Major snowstorm pummels northeastern U.S., forces the cancellation of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine shots. Spain cancels San Fermin bull-running festival.



___



Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak



___



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



BUDAPEST — The first shipment of a Russian coronavirus vaccine arrived in Hungary...