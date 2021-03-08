The Duke and Duchess's "secret wedding" was an exchange of vows and not a legal ceremony as they claimed.Prince Harry and Meghan suggested that they were married in their back garden by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before...Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan's 'secret wedding' an exchange of vows and not legal ceremony
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle’s Privacy Lawsuit Victory Must Run on UK Paper’s Front Page, Court Rules
The Mail on Sunday must publish a front-page statement declaring that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, won a copyright lawsuit..
The Wrap
Meghan Markle Says She Was Not ‘Allowed’ to Speak With Oprah Previously (Video)
“CBS This Morning” has released another teaser video from Meghan Markle’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey. This..
The Wrap