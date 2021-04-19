Australia is already in talks to establish a two-way travel bubble with other countries as quarantine-free travel to New Zealand kicks off from Monday.The much-anticipated trans-Tasman bubble between Australia and New Zealand is...Full Article
Transtasman: Australia reveals next travel bubble already on the cards
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trans-Tasman travel bubble finally opens, but Scott Morrison is in no rush to lift international travel restrictions
Scott Morrison has hailed the opening up of the quarantine-free Australia-New Zealand travel bubble as a "win-win" for both..
SBS
Worldwide: Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand: The ‘Trans-Tasman Bubble' - lus Laboris
On 6 April 2021, the New Zealand government announced that quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on..
Mondaq