In a beautiful new image released by Kensington Palace, Princess Charlotte shows a striking resemblance to her father, the Duke of Cambridge on her 6th birthday.The sweet image was taken by her mother and keen photographer, the...Full Article
Kensington Palace releases Kate's new photo of Charlotte for 6th birthday
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kate Middleton Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Princess Charlotte Ahead of Her Sixth Birthday!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) is sharing a new photo of daughter Princess Charlotte ahead of her sixth..
Just Jared
Kate Middleton Shared an Adorable New Photo of Prince Louis for His 3rd Birthday!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) has shared an adorable new photo of her son Prince Louis to celebrate his..
Just Jared