Kataluna Enriquez will become the first openly transgender woman to compete in Miss USA after stunning onlookers in Las Vegas.Filipino-American model Kataluna Enriquez has put "years of struggle" behind her to create history and...Full Article
'Remarkable': Transgender woman creates history after being crowned Miss Nevada
Transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA, first in pageant history
A transgender woman was crowned Miss Nevada USA at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa on Sunday, a first and historic moment in the..
PIX 11