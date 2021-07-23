Stylish Indian athletes at Tokyo Olympics
Published
From Sania Mirza to Maana Patel, these Indian star athletes representing India at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are not only sports icons but fashion influencers.Full Article
Published
From Sania Mirza to Maana Patel, these Indian star athletes representing India at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are not only sports icons but fashion influencers.Full Article
India has sent a 228-member strong contingent to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. This will be the country's largest-ever..
On the occasion of Olympic Day on Wednesday (June 23), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is proud of the contributions made..