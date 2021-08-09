The Latest: Versatile DB Charles Woodson enters Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions:



___



For 18 seasons, whether playing cornerback or safety, Charles Woodson was as dependable as they come.



And now he has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



The 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year with Oakland who won Defensive Player of the Year honors 11 years later as a Packer, Woodson never cared where he played as long as he was on the field.



Wherever he was, as Aaron Rodgers said, Woodson “understood his craft” perfectly.



Woodson, who spent 11 seasons with the Raiders and seven with Green Bay, where he won a Super Bowl, had 65 interceptions and also was a dynamic punt returner.



In a emotionally charged speech, Woodson cited his family — mother, father, brothers, sister, wife, children — and told them, “Without you, I'm not here.”



“Football is what I did, but these people I mentioned are who I am. Build your legend.



“We're in the Hall of Fame, baby.”



__



Alan Faneca overcame bouts with epilepsy to become one of the premier offensive linemen in the NFL. He’s now been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



A six-time All-Pro with Pittsburgh in his 10 seasons there, he also was a lead blocker and locker room presence for the Jets for two years. Faneca completed his stellar career with one season in Arizona.



Faneca, who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, takes daily pills to deal with his condition and has not had a seizure in about eight years.



“Instinctively I knew I was not going to allow anything to prevent me from fulfilling my dream,” he said. “Epilepsy is part of me, but that does not define me. We are in charge of our destiny.”



A regular finalist recently for the hall, he saw fellow offensive linemen Kevin Mawae and...