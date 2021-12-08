Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen, has died of brain cancer
American entertainer Nick Cannon announced his son's tragic death during a taping of The Nick Cannon Show on Tuesday.Full Article
Cannon said his son was "always smiling" and that he had "the most beautiful spirit."
