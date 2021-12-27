Meghan Markle receives front-page apology from The Mail on Sunday

Meghan Markle receives front-page apology from The Mail on Sunday

New Zealand Herald

Published

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has won a three-year High Court battle over the publishing of parts of a private letter to her father, Thomas Markle, 77.The Mail on Sunday has acknowledged Markle, 40, has won her copyright...

Full Article