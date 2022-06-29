Live updates | NATO, EU leaders dine in Prado Museum

MADRID (AP) — The Latest on the NATO summit in Madrid:



NATO country leaders and European Union heads of state and government got to admire some of the world’s greatest art and listen to a Ukrainian classical orchestra live as they gathered to dine at Madrid´s Prado Museum.



Wednesday's dinner — prepared by Spanish-US chef, José Andrés — was preceded by a live performance by the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra, which has been in exile because of the war.



U.S. President Joe Biden attended the event with his two granddaughters. The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and his brother, Wladimir were also there.



The group posed for a family photograph on either side of Diego Velazquez´s “Las Meninas,” the museum’s crown jewel, before sitting down to eat in the Jerónimo’s Cloister annex.



The menu included a desert of strawberries from the Spanish city of Cuenca dressed in anis, violet caramel and with a typical Madrid “barquillo” finger wafer biscuit.



The starting course included cod with orange and beetroot along with a lobster-based cold soup with a fragrance of Spanish olive oil and basil. The main course was to be slow-roasted lamb with lemon puree.



OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expressing optimism that humanitarian corridors could be opened to enable the export of Ukrainian grain to the rest of the world amid Russia’s war.



Tens of millions...