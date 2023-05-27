Flight cancellations, strikes raise fears of new summer travel chaos in Europe

Flight cancellations, strikes raise fears of new summer travel chaos in Europe

SeattlePI.com

Published

British Airways has canceled dozens of flights due to computer problems in a rocky kickoff to Europe's summer travel season. The plans of thousands of travelers have been disrupted Friday at the start of a busy holiday weekend. Technical glitches and strikes by airport staff across Europe are stirring concerns about a repeat of last summer’s post-pandemic air travel chaos that meant delays, cancellations and mountains of lost luggage. International Air Transport Association says some disruptions are expected but the challenges keeping up with post-pandemic demand have been resolved. It warned about strikes in places like France. Security guards also have walked out at Heathrow, where most of the affected flights are on short-haul routes.

Full Article