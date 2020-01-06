Chevron pulls foreign oil workers from Iraq



Recent related news from verified sources Dozens of U.S. oil workers prepare to leave Iraq after air strike Dozens of U.S. citizens working for foreign oil companies in the southern Iraqi oil city of Basra were preparing to leave the country on Friday, Iraq's Oil...

Reuters India 4 days ago



U.S. oil workers leave Iraq after air strike on Iranian leader U.S. citizens working for foreign oil companies in the southern Iraqi oil city of Basra were leaving the country on Friday, the Oil Ministry said, after a U.S....

Reuters India 3 days ago Also reported by • Reuters

You Might Like

Tweets about this