Chevron pulls foreign oil workers from Iraq

SeekingAlpha Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Recent related news from verified sources

Dozens of U.S. oil workers prepare to leave Iraq after air strike

Dozens of U.S. citizens working for foreign oil companies in the southern Iraqi oil city of Basra were preparing to leave the country on Friday, Iraq's Oil...
Reuters India

U.S. oil workers leave Iraq after air strike on Iranian leader

U.S. citizens working for foreign oil companies in the southern Iraqi oil city of Basra were leaving the country on Friday, the Oil Ministry said, after a U.S....
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

