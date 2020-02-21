Global  

Home Depot Earnings: What to Watch

Motley Fool Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Investors have big questions heading into Tuesday's earnings report.
News video: 2 Reasons Home Depot Shares Are Rising Post Earnings

2 Reasons Home Depot Shares Are Rising Post Earnings 01:30

 Home Depot has been flat for the last several months. Then on the earnings, management restored investor confidence in 2020 sales.

Dow Movers: AXP, HD [Video]Dow Movers: AXP, HD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 11.8% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published

Week ahead: falling bond yields, coronavirus fears, retail results [Video]Week ahead: falling bond yields, coronavirus fears, retail results

Key events to watch next week include low bond yields and how much further they fall as coronavirus fears rise, holiday-quarter sales from Home Depot and Macy&apos;s, as well as the final read on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published


Home Depot’s same-store sales surge in final quarter of 2019

Home Depot reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter with strong comparable-store sales. The home improvement retailer also boosted its quarterly dividend...
Seattle Times Also reported by •MarketWatch

Dow Jones News: Home Depot Reports Solid Results; Apple Estimates Cut on Coronavirus Impact

Home Depot saw a surge in comparable sales, and an analyst expects lower earnings for Apple in the coming quarters.
Motley Fool


