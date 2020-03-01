Global  

The Hydrogen Hype Hits The Middle East

OilPrice.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Participants at a recent ‘Future Energy Summit’ in Abu Dhabi discussed the problem of integrating variable renewable energy into electricity grids. Despite the significant challenges, an upbeat mood pervaded the conference. As one panelist, Mahmoud Hanafy, Senior Vice President at Siemens, put it, “The Middle East is a blessed region for energy.” All seemed to agree, and they weren’t thinking about oil and gas. That the energy transition is good news for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), that renewables could…
