Mexico stops brewing Corona beer

SeekingAlpha Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
News video: Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic 00:50

 Mexico's Grupo Modelo said on Thursday it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared non-essential. Ciara Lee reports

Tweets about this

moriel73

moriel73® RT @Reuters: Mexico’s Grupo Modelo temporarily stops brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business acti… 43 seconds ago

psdbny

psdbny RT @baym: Oh no https://t.co/wkEI6OISfU 52 seconds ago

LorenePaula

paula lorene horton The brewing giant behind Corona beer is halting production after its business was deemed nonessential during the pa… https://t.co/FK2RJIj3BO 1 minute ago

AGW_Prof

Scott A Mandia Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic https://t.co/Mx6WImCw9K Has this lizard spit bre… https://t.co/jsGuwS5Jjl 1 minute ago

ottawasuncom

Ottawa Sun Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic https://t.co/cpPQhrNuKw https://t.co/Wczyf2xbj3 2 minutes ago

StillOnTop21

jaime Ok this has gone for too long 🥺😤 Stop the stimulation RIGHT NOW 🥺 https://t.co/2fRvuw4lvw 3 minutes ago

jimmyroybloom

James Bloom RT @imperica: It happened: the Coronavirus has (temporarily) killed Corona beer https://t.co/KzrftgtyiK 5 minutes ago

McNewbie1

HWMcNewbie RT @StatesOfMotion: In whose mind is affordable beer NOT a profoundly important commodity right now? Oy. https://t.co/GlWa59H6zL 6 minutes ago

