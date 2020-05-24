Driving Season Won’t Save Gas Demand

Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Memorial Day weekend, the typical start of the summer driving season in the United States, will offer some clues about gasoline demand and driving behavior after lockdowns were eased across America. U.S. gasoline demand – which averaged 9.28 million barrels per day (bpd) or nearly 10 percent of daily global oil demand in 2019 – during the Memorial Day holiday weekend will serve as a gauge for the travel behavior after the great COVID-19 lockdown was eased with all 50 states re-opening at least to some extent. … 👓 View full article

