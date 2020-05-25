India Sees Fuel Demand Reaching Pre-Virus Levels In June
Monday, 25 May 2020 () India’s fuel demand, which had crashed by 60 percent during the early days of its two-month lockdown, is set to reach pre-coronavirus levels in June, Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Times of India over the weekend. In May, demand for fuel in the world’s third-largest oil importer is back at 65 percent compared to May 2020, “and will reach pre-Corona level in June,” Pradhan told TOI. After the easing of the lockdown in India, two-wheelers and small cars will remain an affordable option for maintaining social…
A special repatriation flight took off from Kazakhstan's Karaganda Airport to India on May 26. 143 Indian nationals will return home from this flight under Vande Bharat Mission. It was the first flight from Kazakhstan to India during the lockdown period. Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, Prabhat...
IMD on Friday said that the heatwave has abated in Northwest India. It added that thunderstorms with light rain are likely over Delhi and parts of Northwest India. The weather department further said..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:21Published
Non-metros see highest demand for flights on day 1 as people visit homes, travel for medical procedures; India sends more troops to Uttarakhand amid tension with China at Line of Actual Control; Union..