Iran Ready To Send More Fuel To Crisis-Stricken Venezuela

OilPrice.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Musavi says Tehran will continue to export fuel to Venezuela if the South American country requests more supplies. Both Iran and Venezuela are under U.S. sanctions and Washington has sought to deter such shipments. "Iran practices its free trade rights with Venezuela and we are ready to send more ships if Caracas demands more supplies from Iran," Musavi told a weekly news conference on June 1 that was broadcast live on state television. Iran has sent five tankers of fuel to Venezuela, once South America's…
