Saudi Arabia On Track To Secure Highest Oil Market Share In 40 Years
Friday, 12 June 2020 () The world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is set to grow its share on the global oil market to 15 percent by 2025 from 11.6 percent now, for the highest share since the 80s, JP Morgan analyst Christyan Malek told Reuters on Friday. OPEC and its largest producer, Saudi Arabia, will step in to fill the gap in oil supply as investments into new oil production will be significantly affected by the oil price crash and the coronavirus crisis, according to the investment bank. “Saudi Arabia will come out on top in the fight for market share…
