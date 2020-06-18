Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Saudi Arabia Caused The Worst Oil Price Crash In History

OilPrice.com Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia made good on its promise to flood the market with oil after the collapse of the previous OPEC+ deal in early March, exporting a record 10.237 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2020, up from 7.391 million bpd in March, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed.   Total oil exports from Saudi Arabia, including crude oil and total oil products, also soared in April – by 3.15 million bpd to 11.34 million bpd, mostly due to the surge in crude oil exports, according to the data released by the JODI…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Saudi state behind beoutQ piracy TV operation: WTO ruling

Saudi state behind beoutQ piracy TV operation: WTO ruling 05:02

 Saudi Arabia breached international law by actively supporting beoutQ pirate TV operation, landmark WTO verdict says.

Related videos from verified sources

Tinsukia fire incident: 'Oil India set fire', alleges Congress leader Durga Bhumij [Video]

Tinsukia fire incident: 'Oil India set fire', alleges Congress leader Durga Bhumij

The Congress leader and MLA of Doom Dooma constituency, Durga Bhumij claimed that Oil India itself set fire at Baghjan gas well in Assam's Tinsukia on June 09."Before the fire incident, we asked..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:33Published
Two firefighters killed and 1,600 evacuated after major fire engulfs oil well in India [Video]

Two firefighters killed and 1,600 evacuated after major fire engulfs oil well in India

Two firefighters were killed and least 1,600 families have been evacuated in the wake of a massive oil well fire in India's north-eastern state of Assam. The Baghjan oil well in Tinsukia district..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:48Published
Watch: Fire continues to rage at Assam oil well, 2 firefighters found dead [Video]

Watch: Fire continues to rage at Assam oil well, 2 firefighters found dead

Massive fire continues to rage at Oil India's gas well in Assam’s Tinsukia. Bodies of two firefighters recovered on Wednesday morning from near the well. NDRF engaged in rescue found the bodies from..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Giant Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs Amid Price Collapse

 The world’s biggest oil-producing company, Saudi oil giant Aramco, has started laying off hundreds of employees—mostly foreign staff—across several...
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia On Track To Secure Highest Oil Market Share In 40 Years

 The world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is set to grow its share on the global oil market to 15 percent by 2025 from 11.6 percent now, for the highest...
OilPrice.com

Goldman Sachs Banked A Billion Dollars On The Oil Price Crash

 Back in late March, Goldman stunned commodity traders when its energy strategist Jeffrey Currie predicted that landlocked oil (such as WTI, and unlike Brent)...
OilPrice.com


Tweets about this