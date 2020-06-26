Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

OilPrice.com Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
The largest oil company in the United States is preparing to let go between 5% and 10% of its US-based employees subject to performance reviewed, anonymous sources told BNN Bloomberg. Exxon’s job cuts will be characterized as performance-based, and not considered layoffs, technically speaking. Employees who are not subject to performance reviews will not be affected, the source said. Exxon told Bloomberg in a statement that there was no specific reduction target. Exxon has not been immune to the drastic effects of the coronavirus pandemic…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

blackarcintel

BlackArc Intel New post: "ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts" https://t.co/YMFIoo2rlr 7 minutes ago