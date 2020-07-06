The High Tech Treasure Map That Could Uncover Countless Commodities Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Researchers from the United States and Australia have discovered previously unrecognized structural lines 100 miles or more down in the Earth that appear to signal the locations of giant deposits of copper, lead, and zinc. The metals, however, lie close enough to the surface to be mined, but too far down to be found using current exploration methods. In a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, scientists at Harvard University, Columbia University, Geoscience Australia and the Australian National University say… 👓 View full article

