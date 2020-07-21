Global  
 

EU Presents $572 Billion Green Stimulus Package

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020
European Union leaders agreed on Tuesday to allocate more than US$572 billion (500 billion euro), or 30 percent of the massive stimulus package, for investments in policies to fight climate change in the largest green stimulus package which, however, fell short of expectations. Following marathon talks for five days, the EU leaders agreed to an overall amount for commitments of US$1.23 trillion (1.074 trillion euro) to support the EU’s recovery for the next seven years through 2027. The EU set an overall climate target of 30 percent that…
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Next stimulus package will include funding for testing

Next stimulus package will include funding for testing 00:23

 Senate republicans and the Trump Administration say the next stimulus package will include more funds for coronavirus testing. However, disagreements in other areas continue ahead of today's expected rollout of the bill.

