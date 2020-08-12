U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive In Mid-Day Trading
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Stocks continue to turn in a strong performance in mid-day trading on Wednesday after moving to the upside early in the session. With the upward move, the major averages have offset the sharp pullback seen late in the previous session.
Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but ended in the positive terrain on Monday with pharma stocks leading the rally. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 142 points or 0.37..
Equity benchmark indices wiped out all intra-day gains to end flat on Wednesday but metal and auto stocks gained substantially. When the closing bell rang, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 25 points or..