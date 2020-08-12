Global  
 

U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive In Mid-Day Trading

RTTNews Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Stocks continue to turn in a strong performance in mid-day trading on Wednesday after moving to the upside early in the session. With the upward move, the major averages have offset the sharp pullback seen late in the previous session.
