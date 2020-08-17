Global  
 

Google Labels Australia's News Media Bargaining Code As 'unfair'

RTTNews Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Google has warned its users in Australia that new government regulation would force it to provide customers with a "dramatically worse" Google Search and YouTube. According to the search giant, the proposed law, the News Media Bargaining Code, could lead to Google users' data being handed over to big news businesses and would also put the free services availed by its users at risk in Australia.
