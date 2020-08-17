Google tells Australians to get mad about proposed media laws in pointed open letter
Monday, 17 August 2020 () In July, the Australian government released the first draft of a new code of conduct managing the way tech giants deal with local media companies, which includes requiring them to pay for content. Google was predictably unhappy with this development, and has now responded to the proposed laws by speaking directly to its...
