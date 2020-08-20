Iran: Re-imposing U.N. Sanctions Will Have ‘’Dangerous Consequences’’

Global  
 

U.S. efforts to have the U.N sanctions on Iran reimposed will have “dangerous consequences,” Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif said in a letter to the UN on Thursday, Reuters reported. Zarif added that the U.S. has no right to trigger the reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran.  "The U.S. push to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran will have dangerous consequences ... Iran has exercised restraint in good faith ... Now it is the international community's turn to counter the unlawful push by the United States," Javad Zari said…
