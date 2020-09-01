Walmart to launch its membership program in the U.S. on September 15th Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) said on Tuesday that it will launch Walmart Plus (Membership Program) on September 15th. As per Walmart, subscribers of the membership program will be able to relish fuel discounts, unlimited free deliveries, and no checkout lines. The retailer published its second-quarter earnings report in mid-August that highlighted a massive 97% increase in digital sales. Shares of the company jumped 1.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday and gained another 1% on market open. At £105.50 per share, Walmart has recovered more than 35% since March when it touched a year to date low of £77.25 per share.


