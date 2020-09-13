Tesla Stock Is Falling: 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Set to Go Higher

US Stocks Climbs Amid Extended Tech Rally



On Thursday, US stocks climbed. The increase comes as tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs. The tech sector has fueled outsize volatility in recent sessions as investors reconcile lofty stock..

Closing bell: Sensex jumps 646 points, Reliance up 7.1% to hit record high



Equity benchmark indices were on an upswing on September 10 following a spurt in Asian markets with Reliance Industries and banking stocks leading the rally. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 646 points or..